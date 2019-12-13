Basaksehir Eliminate Monchengladbach From Europa League With Last-Gasp Goal To Top Group J Ahead Of AS Roma

Basaksehir knocked Borussia Monchengladbach out of the Europa League on Thursday in their Match Day 6 Group J clash in Germany.

Monchengladbach took an early lead when Thuram scored on 33 minutes but Irfan Can Kahveci managed to equalise shortly before half-time capitalizing on a defensive error by the home side.

Basaksehir came out the blocks firing in the second half and had several near misses including a header from Crivelli which struck the post.

A draw would have seen the visitors finish the group in third place and bow out of the competition.

And it looked like Basaksehir were on their way out heading into the 90th minute but Crivelli managed to score a last-gasp winner to take his side through to the Round of 32 as group leaders.

Crivelli'nin attığı golün tribünlerden çekimi. pic.twitter.com/Tdvpf5uA63 — no context başakşehir (@nocontextibfk) December 13, 2019

As a result the Bundesliga leaders went from topping the group to being sent home at the group stages.

This is the first time Basaksehir have qualified for the Europa League Round of 32.

The Istanbul side are the only Turkish side to have progressed to the second round of a European competition as Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Besiktas were all eliminated at the group stage.

Basaksehir could face any of the following sides in the next round when the draw is made:

Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg

E.Frankfurt

Wolverhampton

Getafe

Sporting Lizbon

Cluj

Club Brugge

Kopenhag

Olympiakos

Shakhtar Donetsk

AZ Alkmaar

APOEL

Rangers

Ludogorets