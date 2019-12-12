Basaksehir Head Into Group J Decider Needing Victory Over Borussia Monchengladbach

Basaksehir head into their final Europa League Group J game needing a victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany to progress to the Round of 32.

The Istanbul based side are currently third in the group on seven points just one point behind leaders Roma who are ahead of Monchengladbach on goal difference.

Basaksehir need a victory to guarantee passage in the next round, a draw or defeat would see them crash out of the tournament.

Okan Buruk’s side will be without Mahmut Tekdemir, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Martin Skrtel, Arda Turan, Robinho, Uğur Uçar, Gökhan İnler and Kerim Frei.

See More: Euro 2020 Draw Expert’s Network: Team-by-team analysis to all 20 nations

The Istanbul minnows were able to hold Monchengladbach to a 1-1 draw in their first encounter in Istanbul.

Basaksehir are the only Super Lig side currently in a position to qualify to the next stage of a European competition.

Galatasaray are out of the Champions League, meanwhile, neither Besiktas nor Trabzonspor are able to qualify from their respective Europa League groups.