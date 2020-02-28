Basaksehir will take on Copenhagen in Europa League Last 16

Basaksehir will take on Copenhagen in the Europa League Last 16. The draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Istanbul based side are the only Super Lig outfit left in European competition football this term.

Basaksehir managed to qualify for the Last 16 after topping their group which included Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Super Lig team then managed to pull off a huge upset beating Sporting Lisbon 5-4 on aggregate.

Basaksehir managed to overturn a 3-1 first-leg defeat to beat the Portuguese side 4-1 in Turkey.

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

READ: Basaksehir beat Sporting Lisbon 4-1 to book place in Europa League Last 16

The full Europa League draw is as follows:

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Copenhagen

Olympiacos vs Wolves

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan vs Getafe

Sevilla vs AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg * vs Basel

LASK vs Manchester United