Besiktas Eye Move for Liverpool’s Long-Serving Defender Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player, Joe Gomez, could be nearing the end of his decade-long stay at Anfield, with Italian giants AC Milan and Turkish side Besiktas reportedly tracking his situation.

The 28-year-old defender, who arrived on Merseyside from Charlton Athletic back in 2015, has admitted his future is currently up in the air. With just one year remaining on his contract, Gomez recently acknowledged that “anything can happen” as the summer transfer window approaches.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, AC Milan are particularly keen on the versatile Englishman. The Serie A side, seven-time European champions, have a long-standing admiration for Gomez’s ability to cover multiple positions across the backline—a trait that has made him an “invaluable” squad member under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Besiktas are also credited with an interest in the veteran, though Gomez is understood to be more intrigued by the prospect of a move to the San Siro.

Gomez’s departure would mark another significant change for the Reds this summer, with icons Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already set for emotional exits. Despite his status as a senior leader in the locker room, Gomez has seen his starting opportunities limited recently, particularly following Liverpool’s reported £60 million investment in young Rennes center-back Jeremy Jacquet.

During his trophy-laden 11-year tenure at Liverpool, Gomez has made over 270 appearances and won every major honor, including the Premier League and Champions League. However, with Liverpool entering a period of “major surgery” under Slot, the club may look to cash in on the defender now rather than risk losing him for free when his deal expires in 2027.

While no official bids have been submitted yet, Gomez’s own comments suggest he is preparing for the possibility of a new challenge. “I’ve only got a year left on my contract, so I don’t know,” he told reporters. “Whatever’s meant to be will be, but I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club.”