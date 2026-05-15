Galatasaray Target Aston Villa Star Youri Tielemans in Ambitious Midfield Overhaul

Galatasaray have accelerated their transfer plans for the upcoming season placing Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans at the top of their summer wishlist, sources have confirmed to Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul heavyweights are determined to reconstruct their midfield options ahead of the new campaign. According to initial findings compiled from the UK press by Yeni Asır, the Lions believe they have a genuine opportunity to lure the Belgian international to Rams Park this summer.

Aston Villa are reportedly facing ongoing financial pressures to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As a result of these budgetary constraints, the Premier League outfit is widely expected to entertain reasonable offers for several first-team assets, meaning no player in Unai Emery’s squad is completely “untouchable.”

Tielemans, 29, remains a highly valued asset with a current market valuation hovering around €35 million. While his contract at Villa Park runs until June 2028, a lucrative offer from the Super Lig champions could tempt the English club to cash in to balance their books.

The versatile playmaker has been a mainstay for Aston Villa throughout the current campaign, racking up 32 appearances across all competitions while contributing one goal and seven assists from the center of the pitch.

Galatasaray’s management, acting on the detailed technical reports submitted by manager Okan Buruk, view Tielemans as the ideal profile to add elite European experience, tactical flexibility, and creative output to their spine. Negotiations are expected to develop as the transfer window approaches.