‘Evil in the Football World’: Hull City Owner Acun Ilıcalı Blasts Southampton Amid Championship ‘Spygate’ Scandal

English football has been rocked by an explosive “Spygate” scandal just days before the highly anticipated Championship play-off final at Wembley, prompting a fierce reaction from Hull City’s Turkish owner, Acun Ilıcalı.

Southampton booked their ticket to Wembley after a dramatic extra-time victory over Middlesbrough. However, their achievement has been heavily overshadowed by allegations that a member of the Saints’ technical staff was caught spying on Middlesbrough’s private training sessions ahead of the semi-final clash.

The English Football League (EFL) has officially charged Southampton, placing their spot in the final in serious jeopardy. An independent disciplinary commission is currently reviewing the case, with an official verdict expected by Tuesday, May 19. If found guilty, potential punishments range from heavy financial fines to full disqualification from the tournament—which could see Middlesbrough sensationally reinstated into the final.

The chaos has left Hull City, who secured their place in the final by defeating Millwall, in a frustrating state of limbo. The uncertainty has delayed ticket sales and disrupted logistics for the “richest game in football.”

Speaking to talkSPORT [as relayed by Fanatik] about the ongoing investigation, Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı did not hold back his shock and anger regarding the allegations.

“I always fight for justice in my life, but you see things that surprise you, and I am deeply surprised by this,” Ilıcalı stated. “I know the owners of Southampton—they are good people, and I am certain this has nothing to do with them. But as for whoever was involved on the technical side, I believe they have put evil into the football world this week.”

When asked how he would react if his own team, Hull City, had been targeted by spies, the Turkish media mogul admitted he would be incandescent with rage.

“I would be furious. If everything is completely true and there is zero doubt, I would be furious,” Ilıcalı said. “And I would want to ask this question: How many times has this happened before? If the evidence is solid, I would be very, very angry. As a person, I simply don’t understand why people do things like that.”

Despite his anger over the breach of sportsmanship, Ilıcalı remained cautious when asked if Southampton should be entirely expelled from the play-offs.

“I’m not entirely sure,” he admitted. “For example, what happens in a match if a player dives to help their side win a trophy? Cheating unfortunately happens in football sometimes. It is hard for me to comment on how they should be punished because, at the end of the day, they will likely still be our opponents, and I don’t want to speak negatively about them.”

As the EFL prepares its final verdict, Hull City’s sporting director, Jared Dublin, confirmed that the team is tuning out the external noise and continuing preparations to face Southampton at Wembley next Saturday. However, with the independent commission holding unlimited disciplinary powers, English football faces an unprecedented weekend of tension before a ball is even kicked at Wembley.