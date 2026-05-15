Galatasaray Launch Ambitious Swoop for Liverpool Defender with the Help of Ömer Bayram

Galatasaray have sparked immense excitement in the transfer market with a sensational move for Liverpool’s iconic captain, Virgil van Dijk.

The Turkish heavyweights are looking to pull off one of the biggest coups in Super Lig history, leveraging a highly unique connection to make the deal a reality.

According to a report from Fotomaç, Galatasaray’s pursuit of the Dutch superstar is being actively facilitated by former Cimbom player Ömer Bayram. Bayram, a close personal friend of Van Dijk from their youth football days in the Netherlands, has reportedly stepped in as an informal intermediary to bridge the gap between the player and the Istanbul club.

The report states that Galatasaray management has given a clear directive regarding the transfer, essentially telling the veteran center-back: “Secure your release, and come join us.”

Van Dijk’s future at Anfield has been subject to heavy speculation as Liverpool faces a significant squad overhaul under manager Arne Slot. While the 34-year-old defender remains under contract on Merseyside, the allure of a fresh, ambitious challenge in Istanbul—coupled with the relentless charm offensive from his long-time friend Bayram—has given Galatasaray genuine hope of completing the historic transfer.

If successful, the arrival of the former UEFA Men’s Player of the Year would significantly elevate Galatasaray’s defensive ranks ahead of their upcoming European campaign. Club officials are waiting for the defender to finalize his terms with Liverpool before officially opening contract talks.