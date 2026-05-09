Besiktas Eyes Summer Swoop for Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa

Beşiktaş has reportedly launched an ambitious move to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, with the Italian international in search of more regular playing time, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles have already begun monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation and have prepared a comprehensive tactical report for the board.

Manager Sergen Yalçın is said to have given his full approval for the transfer, viewing Chiesa as a marquee addition for the 2026/27 campaign.

Search for Regular Football

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer of 2024, has struggled to cement a place in the Reds’ starting lineup.

During the current Premier League season, the Italian has been limited to just 281 minutes of action across 24 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist.

Due to his lack of consistent minutes, the versatile forward—who can operate on either wing or as a second striker—is reportedly keen on a move to a club where he can be a central figure.

Negotiation Details

Beşiktaş officials are reportedly planning a trip to England to open official talks with Liverpool leadership. While Chiesa’s market profile remains high, the following financial details have emerged:

The Premier League giants are expected to demand a fee between €15 million and €20 million for the winger.

Beşiktaş is particularly interested in his ability to play both on the right wing and in the “number 10” role.