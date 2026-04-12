Besiktas Eyes ‘Wonderkid’ Jens Hjertø-Dahl as Midfield Reinforcement

Beşiktaş J.K. has intensified its efforts to sign Norwegian sensation Jens Hjertø-Dahl as part of a strategic move to lower the average age of its midfield while adding elite technical quality.

The Winter Disappointment

The “Black Eagles” were on the verge of securing the 20-year-old talent during the January transfer window.

Sporx report that Beşiktaş had reached a tentative agreement with Tromsø IL for a fee of approximately €9 million (100 million NOK). However, the deal collapsed in the final hours of the deadline. While some reports suggested Beşiktaş “hesitated,” others noted that the Norwegian side was reluctant to lose their star playmaker midway through the season.

Rising Market Value

Hjertø-Dahl’s stock has skyrocketed since that January near-miss. Following a “devastating” start to the 2026 Norwegian Eliteserien—scoring 4 goals in his first 3 matches—his valuation is now estimated to be closer to €13.5 million (150 million NOK).

Tromsø’s management is reportedly preparing for a significant financial windfall this summer, as the player’s current form has attracted a host of European heavyweights.

European Competition Heats Up

Beşiktaş no longer has a clear path to the midfielder. A “transfer battle” has emerged, with several clubs joining the race:

Premier League Interest: West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both reportedly monitoring the youngster, viewing him as a “remarkable” talent capable of adapting to English football.

Portuguese Giants: Both Benfica and Sporting CP have sent scouts to Norway to watch the U21 international in action.

German Contingent: Hamburg SV and Union Berlin have also registered interest.

The Glasgow Duel: Scottish rivals Celtic and Rangers are persistent admirers, though recent reports suggest Rangers have distanced themselves due to the rising price tag.

Tactical Profile

Standing at 6’4″ (193cm), Hjertø-Dahl is the modern “power-midfielder.” Despite his physical stature, he is lauded for his tactical intelligence and goalscoring instinct. Beşiktaş head coach Sergen Yalçın is said to be a “long-time admirer,” believing Hjertø-Dahl’s ability to transition the ball from defense to attack would provide the “missing link” in the team’s current system.

Strategic Pivot

For Beşiktaş, securing Hjertø-Dahl would represent a major victory in their new recruitment philosophy, which focuses on high-upside “wonderkids” rather than aging veterans. However, with pundit Jesper Mathisen recently suggesting the player may now favor a “top-five European league” over a move to Turkey, Beşiktaş will need to move quickly and decisively to convince the Norwegian star that Istanbul is the right stepping stone for his career.