Beşiktaş are close to signing English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain according to Fanatik.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Liverpool expired at the end of the season and he is now a free agent.

Beşiktaş president Ahmet Nur Çebi met with Oxlade-Chamberlain in London on Monday and the two men discussed the possibility of a move to Turkey.

Çebi is confident that he can convince Oxlade-Chamberlain to join Beşiktaş and the player is said to be interested in the project.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a history of injuries and Besiktas held a meeting with the Liverpool medical team before making a final decision.

Beşiktaş have been assured by Liverpool’s medical team that he is now fully fit.

Andrew Massey, informed Beşiktaş officials that Chamberlain was physically ready to play.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain does join Beşiktaş, he would be a major signing for the club. He is a talented midfielder who can play in a number of positions.

He is also a good passer and dribbler, and he has a good shot on goal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would add quality and depth to the Beşiktaş midfield.

It is expected that Oxlade-Chamberlain will travel to Istanbul in the next 24 hours to continue negotiations with Beşiktaş.

If the two clubs can agree a deal, he could be a Beşiktaş player by the end of the week.