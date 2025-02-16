Beşiktaş Secures Comeback Victory Against Trabzonspor

Beşiktaş rallied from behind to defeat Trabzonspor 2-1 at Tüpraş Stadium.

The match saw several notable moments, including a pre-game ceremony honoring Beşiktaş goalkeeper Mert Günok for his 100th appearance and fair play award, and a commemoration for Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, who tragically lost his life in a knife attack.

Former Beşiktaş coach, Şenol Güneş, returned to Tüpraş Stadium for the first time in over 12 years, this time as the manager of Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor took an early lead in the 17th minute when Edin Visca capitalized on a defensive error by Rafa Silva. Silva redeemed himself in the 53rd minute, scoring the equalizer for Beşiktaş.

The winning goal came in the 65th minute when a shot by Milot Rashica deflected off Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batagov and into the net.

Beşiktaş coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his satisfaction with the win, emphasizing the team’s development and fighting spirit.

He also addressed the progress of new signings and the role of veteran players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Trabzonspor coach Şenol Güneş acknowledged his team’s shortcomings, particularly in defense and ball control, and discussed the financial disparities between clubs in the Turkish league.

Match Highlights:

17th minute: Trabzonspor’s Edin Visca scores (0-1)

53rd minute: Beşiktaş’s Rafa Silva equalizes (1-1)

65th minute: Beşiktaş takes the lead after a deflection off Arseniy Batagov (2-1)

Mert Günok celebrated his 100th appearance for Beşiktaş and received a fair play award. Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi was honored with a pre-match commemoration.

Şenol Güneş returned to Tüpraş Stadium as Trabzonspor’s coach.

Rafa Silva scored his 11th goal for Beşiktaş in the league. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured his second league win as Beşiktaş coach.

Post-Match Reactions:

Mert Günok (Beşiktaş): “We were aware that we could turn this match around in the second half.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Beşiktaş Coach): “It was an important victory in terms of our development process and the structure we built.”

Şenol Güneş (Trabzonspor Coach): “We lost because we were far from the opponent in simple ball losses and established defense.”

The match marked a significant win for Beşiktaş as they aim for a top-tier finish and a return to European competition. For Trabzonspor, the loss highlights ongoing challenges and the need for improvement in consistency and defensive stability.