Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Match Preview

Besiktas take on Fenerbahce at the Vodafone Park Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday in the first major Istanbul derby clash of the season.

Derby games can be notoriously difficult to call so I will break down the buildup to the game and help you make a more informed decision.

Both sides have got off to a good start to the season. Besiktas started off brilliantly but have stalled of late picking up just one point from their last two games.

Fenerbahce on the other hand stalled earlier on but have won their last two games.

The Black Eagles are currently ahead by just a single point in 5th place but Fenerbahce do have a game in hand.

It is worth pointing out that the Black-Whites have struggled with injuries over the last two games with star man Dele Alli missing both encounters.

Alli, in particular, proved to be sorely missed; in the two games, Alli started Besiktas won both encounters and he scored.

The Everton loanee has hit the ground running at Besiktas and fortunately for manager Valerien Ismael he will be match fit and is likely to start in a no 10 roll.

Ismael has a full-strength squad to pick from and after a disappointing two results he will be desperate to make amends and what better way to motivate the team than a major derby?

Besiktas will be playing at home and that is a big advantage in their favor as it is one of the toughest stadiums to play at and the crowd will be extra raucous with their rivals coming to town.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, have started to find their feet under Jorge Jesus. The Yellow Canries have scored seven goals in their last two league games and conceded none.

The team is starting to settle under Jesus but this will be their biggest test of character yet. Facing Besiktas away is never an easy task.

Fenerbahce have a full-strength side as well, former Besiktas striker Michy Batshuayi is likely to feature but faces competition from Enner Valencia up front who has been in fine form.

The visitors have been in better form of late but this is a derby and Besiktas have their back against the wall.

Prediction: Besiktas Draw No Bet