Besiktas Want Man United Defender For Free

Besiktas have made an official bid to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on a free transfer this summer according to Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan.

Ozcan who is known for his close ties to the club said that Besiktas have made an official offer to United.

The Black Eagles want Baily on a free.

Bailly has not been part of Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and has been training away from the rest of the first-team squad.

He is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and he is in the final year of his contract – but United do have the option to extend by another season.

His representatives have been trying to find a new club for the 29-year-old centre-back and Besiktas are interested in signing him.

Besiktas hope United will agree to letting Baily leave as it will free up more of the wage budget.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let him go on a free transfer this summer.

A move to Besiktas would give Bailly the opportunity to play regular football and to prove himself at a high level.

Besiktas be hoping to challenge for the title in the coming campaign and Bailly could be a valuable addition to their squad.