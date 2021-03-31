Best Bonus Offers for New Bettors in 2021

New bettors will typically be overwhelmed by the available welcome offers and bonuses. It is worth keeping in mind that the hugest offer is not essentially the best. While a welcome offer may lure you by promising you a substantial amount of money in bonus funds, it may not be the best as it may contain stringent wagering terms and conditions.

By the end of this article, you will have learnt more about what these wagering requirements are and how they affect the given offers. So, read on if you are looking out for the best bonus offers for gamblers in 2021.

Deposit Bonus

Merely put, a deposit bonus is a typical offer given to players who deposit funds into their betting accounts. Deposit bonuses come with a percentage of your very first deposit and may vary from 25% all the way to 500%. Whenever a deposit bonus amount is matched by 100%, this is often regarded as a ‘matched bonus’.

For example, you may find out that the best betting sites for sports gives a 100% bonus on deposits of up to £200. In this case, you will automatically receive £200 when you deposit £200.

However, in order to withdraw your winnings, you must adhere to the wagering requirements that the bonus incorporates. Therefore, if the £200 bonus comprises a 5X wagering requirement, you must stake £200 X 5 prior to getting the ability to withdraw your winnings.

Free Bets

Another popular type of bet popular with new clients is the free bet. When it comes to the free bet, it means that the betting site is giving some money to place your stakes. The best thing about free bets is that you will have the ability to withdraw your winnings minus the given bonus if you bet and win. Below is an example of how free bet works:

First, let’s assume a betting site rewards you with a free bet of £10 after signing up as a new player.

Second, the free bet is to be utilised on a football match containing odds of 1/1.

Assuming the bet wins at the odds of 1/1, you will win £100 upon placing a bet with £10.

So, your final win will be £90 (£100 – £10).

In other cases, betting organisations may have incorporated a wagering requirement to the free bet. As a new customer, you have to be totally aware of these terms and conditions before opting for these bonuses.

No Deposit Bonuses

Well, a no deposit bonus means ‘free money’ to all new customers who sign up with a new betting platform. As the name suggests, you don’t necessarily have to make any deposit to get your bonus. In essence, a no deposit bonus is incredibly popular amongst players. Perhaps, it’s popular because players will not risk their investments.

The amount of funds awarded to you as a no deposit bonus will vary from one betting site to another. However, the given amount is low and normally varies between £5 and £10. But like other bonuses, you will have to follow some outlined wagering requirements.

Free Spins

Well, free spins are popular amongst online casino enthusiasts. Basically, it is a type of promotion that gives free spins and does not need a substantial amount of deposit or even strict wagering requirements. Still, there are some restrictions. Remember that a lot of free spins are only usable on select games.

For example, you may come across an offer giving you 30 free spins upon making a deposit of £10, which you have to use within the first seven days. Usually, you cannot exchange the rewarded free spins for withdrawable cash, but you can seamlessly withdraw the amount you generate from the free spins.

An Overview of Wagering Requirement

From the content above, you have seen the terms wagering requirements mentioned a couple of times. Now, what exactly do the words mean? Well, a wagering requirement is merely the number of times a betting platform needs you to bet your initial bonus amount before you can withdraw any won amount.

In general, the wagering requirement you have to adhere to before claiming your winnings comes down to the bonus you have decided to take. The free bet bonuses incorporate a lower wagering requirement compared to the percentage-based bonuses.