Brentford & Leeds United Target Turkey International Emre Mor

Brentford are considering a move for Turkey international Emre Mor who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Celta Vigo according to Sky Sports.

Turkish-Football spoke to Emre Mor’s representative who declined to be quoted but confirmed that Brentford and Leeds United are among the Championship sides who are interested in the 22-year-old winger.

Mor has struggled to settle in at Galatasaray and the reigning Super Lig champions are keen on terminating his loan stay.

Celta Vigo meanwhile, do not have plans for the young winger and are keen on him leaving on loan or a permanent move.

Mor was highly sought after in 2016 culminating in an £8m move to Borussia Dortmund and impressing for Turkey at the Euros that year and in the Champions League for the Bundesliga outfit.

The winger was however, accused of unprofessionalism after a row with former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel which resulted in him being sold to Celta Vigo for over £11m a year later.

Mor also had problems in Spain and was dropped from the squad following a string of off the field incidents.