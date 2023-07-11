Brentford Reach Agreement With Brentford Striker

Besiktas have reached an agreement with Halil Dervisoglu to sign him from Brentford, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Dervisoglu is in Turkey for talks with Besiktas and negotiations have reached a happy conclusion for both sides.

All that remains is for Brentford to agree terms with Besiktas for the transfer to be completed.

The transfer is expected to go ahead in the next week, the details of the potential move are yet to be agreed but negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

Dervisoglu was loaned to Burnley last season but made only 65 minutes of Championship football.

Besiktas are keen to sign Dervisoglu as they look to strengthen their attack.

Brentford paid a reported €3m to sign Dervisoglu from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in the 2020 January transfer window.

Dervisoglu is still under contract until 2024 and has been loaned out several times since joining Brentford to FC Twente, Galatasaray, and Burnley.

Dervisoglu has already played in the Super Lig and represents Turkey at international level.