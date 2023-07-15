Brentford Striker Pulls Transfer U-Turn, Agrees Terms With Besiktas’ Rivals

Halil Dervisoglu, who was reportedly close to signing with Besiktas, has instead signed with Galatasaray.

Turkish-Football reported that Dervisoglu travelled to Turkiye to sign for Besiktas after agreeing personal terms.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

But the Black Eagles had not yet reached an agreement with Brentford.

Rivals Galatasaray swooped in while Besiktas and Brentford were in negotiations and have reached an agreement with the player.

The Lions will sign Dervisoglu on a four-year contract.

Dervisoglu, a Turkish national team striker, spent the last season on loan at Burnley in the English Premier League.

The move is a surprise, as Dervisoglu had been expected to join Beşiktaş but Galatasaray were willing to offer him a better deal and were able to offer Champions League football.

Additionally, Dervisoglu has played for Galatasaray on loan previously so already had close ties to the club.

The Lions are trying to strengthen the squad ahead of the Champions League playoffs which are coming up soon.

Dervisoglu counts as a domestic player as he is a Turkiye international.