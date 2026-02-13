Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu Eyes Elite Move as He Targets Champions League Future

Turkish star Ferdi Kadıoğlu has opened up about his transition to Brighton & Hove Albion, making it clear that while he is thriving in the Premier League, his ultimate career trajectory points toward the world’s most elite clubs.

In a recent sit-down with beIN SPORTS, the 26-year-old expressed his satisfaction with his current form at the Amex Stadium but didn’t shy away from discussing his loftier ambitions. “My biggest dream and goal is to play at the highest level clubs and to regularly participate in Europe, in the Champions League,” Kadıoğlu stated.

Thriving on the South Coast

After a challenging start to his Brighton career due to injury, the former Fenerbahçe standout has become a reliable fixture in the squad. Kadıoğlu noted that his recovery has been seamless, allowing him to adapt to the physical demands of English football.

“I have played a lot of matches and returned to my old level quite quickly, which makes me very pleased,” he said. Despite being a frequent standout performer for the Seagulls, Kadıoğlu remains team-oriented. “Winning as a team is more important to me than anything else.”

A Stepping Stone to Greatness

Kadıoğlu’s move to Brighton was a calculated step in his development. He described the Premier League as a testing ground to measure his potential against the best in the world. However, with 28 appearances under his belt this season, the versatile national star is already looking toward the horizon.

While his statistical sheet at Brighton has yet to reflect the goals and assists he was known for in Türkiye, his defensive discipline and work rate have made him a vital asset for the Seagulls. As he continues to test his “ambitious” nature in England, the footballing world will be watching to see which Champions League heavyweight might eventually come calling for the Brighton man.