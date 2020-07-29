Caglar Soyuncu among top 10 fastest Premier League players

Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu had a brilliant breakthrough season and while he is known for his defensive abilities what may come as a surprise is his speed.

Soyuncu is no slouch but I had no idea he was among the top 10 fastest players in the Premier League.

The Turkey international star recorded the sixth fastest top speed of 23.33 miles-per-hour this season against Crystal Palace in November.

Amazingly, he clocked a faster speed that Jamie Vardy did all season.

In fact, the only players in the Premier League who recorded a faster speed were Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood (both Manchester United), Trezeguet (Aston Villa), Adam Traore (Wolves) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Walker topped the speed charts at 23.49mph during a match versus Chelsea last month.

Soyuncu was remarkably only 0.03 mph slower that the top three, Wan-Bissaka, Greenwood and Trezeguet.

The Top 10 list according to The Sun is as follows:

10 Phil Foden (23.07mph v Aston Villa, October 26)

9 Fred (23.17mph v Everton, December 15)

8 Shane Long (23.21mph v Newcastle, December 8)

7 Ainsley Maitland-Niles (23.27mph v Manchester City, December 15)

6 Caglar Soyuncu (23.33mph v Crystal Palace, November 3)

3= Aaron Wan-Bissaka (23.36mph v West Ham, November 3)

3= Mason Greenwood (23.36mph v Everton, March 1)

3= Trezeguet (23.36mph v Liverpool, July 5)

2 Adama Traore (23.48mph v Chelsea, July 26)

1 Kyle Walker (23.49 v Chelsea, June 25)