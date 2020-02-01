Caglar Soyuncu Starts 24th Game – Leicester City vs Chelsea Confirmed Starting Lineups

Leicester City take on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

Caglar Soyuncu will start his 24th league game this term against the London based outfit.

The Turkey international established himself as first-choice defender at the Foxes this season after replacing Harry Maguire who joined Manchester United over the summer.

Soyuncu has averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and five clearances per-game in the league this season and has a total of one goal and a single assist.

On average he has won 3.2 aerial balls per-match and his prowess in the air could also provide Chelsea problems defending from set-pieces.

The powerful defender owes Brendan Rodgers for giving him the chance to prove himself this season.

Rodgers will welcome back Jamie Vardy – who was an injury doubt. He will start ahead of Iheanacho.

Chelsea meanwhile have Reece James returning from a knee problem but Christian Pulisic is out injured.

Tammy Abraham will start after making a full recovery. As a result Michy Batshuayi has been relegated to the bench.

Leicester are currently 3rd while Chelsea are 4th but both sides have been in poor form winning just one of their last three games in the Premier League.

Leicester City confirmed lineup:

It's time to reveal our team for #LeiChe, sponsored by @eToro! 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 1, 2020

Chelsea confirmed lineup: