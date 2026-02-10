Cagliari Director Hails Semih Kilicsoy as €40m Talent: “We’d Be Crazy Not to Sign Him”

As Cagliari prepares for their Serie A clash against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico tonight, club director Guido Angelozzi has opened up about the sensational rise of Turkish starlet Semih Kılıçsoy, labeling the forward a “bargain” that could soon be worth triple his current valuation.

The 19-year-old arrived in Sardinia over the summer from Beşiktaş on a temporary deal that initially raised eyebrows for its modest terms. Cagliari paid a €1m loan fee and holds a €12m option to buy, with an additional €2m in performance-related bonuses. Beşiktaş also retained a 10% sell-on clause.

A Potential €40m Asset

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Angelozzi made it clear that the club has already decided to trigger the permanent transfer.

“How can we not? We’d be crazy not to buy him,” Angelozzi stated. “He is an extraordinary young talent being watched by top clubs across Europe. If he maintains this trajectory, he could easily be worth €40m in the near future.”

The director’s confidence is backed by international recognition. Vincenzo Montella, the head coach of the Turkish national team, recently visited the Cagliari training ground as part of a tour of Italy-based Turkish players. According to Angelozzi, Montella spoke “very highly” of the teenager’s potential and technical ability.

The Story Behind the Signing

Angelozzi also revealed the scouting process that allowed Cagliari to beat larger European rivals to Kılıçsoy’s signature. The tip-off came from high-profile agent Federico Pastorello, who recommended the player to the club’s president.

“We immediately started tracking him and dispatched a scout to Turkey,” Angelozzi explained. “We also consulted with Montella’s assistant manager for a second opinion. Everything we heard was positive, and we moved quickly to secure the deal.”

Beşiktaş Holding Firm

Recent reports suggested Cagliari attempted to negotiate an early activation of the purchase clause to lock in the price, but Beşiktaş reportedly refused to budge on the original terms of the agreement. Regardless, the Sardinian club appears fully committed to the €12m investment, viewing Kılıçsoy as the cornerstone of their future attacking lineup.

Kılıçsoy’s impact in Serie A has been immediate, with his ability to score “remarkable goals” turning him into one of the league’s most talked-about breakout stars of the 2025/26 season.