Calhanoglu starts for AC Milan against Man United – Confirmed Lineups

AC Milan take on Manchester United in the Europa League Round of 16 second-leg tie at the San Siro tonight.

Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu will start for the home side after missing the first leg with injury.

READ: Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak makes Premier League Team of the Week

Calhanoglu returned on the weekend against Napoli in the Serie A and has got the nod tonight along with Hernandez who also recovered from injury.

AC Milan lost their last league game 1-0 against Napoli, United meanwhile beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League in their last game.

The attacking midfielder has one goal and eight assists in all competitions this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also recovered from injury but will start on the bench due to lack of match fitness.

United were held to a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the first leg.

Diallo gave the Red Devills the lead on 50 minutes but Kjaer equalised in the second minute of additional time.

Confirmed AC Milan Starting XI: Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Kessie, Meite, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Castillejo

Confirmed Man United Starting XI: