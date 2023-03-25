Can Soyuncu Force His Way Back in at Leicester?

Caglar Soyuncu became an instant hit with Leicester City supporters when he arrived at the King Power Stadium from Freiburg back in 2018. After several top displays, big things were expected of the Turkey international in the Premier League. However, Soyuncu has fallen out of favour at Leicester this season and has barely played any minutes going into the international break.

Foxes Hoping to Avoid the Drop

Leicester are embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League. They made a torrid start and have yet to really recover. For those looking for the best bets on football markets, the Foxes are priced at just 4/1 to be relegated. Also, you can get 25/1 for Leicester to finish bottom of the Premier League table.

Several big clubs find themselves in a fierce fight for Premier League survival this term. West Ham United are performing well in Europe but have been poor domestically, Everton are struggling once again, and Crystal Palace and Leeds United have been in bad form of late. Going into the international break, four points separated 12th from bottom place so it’s a nervy time for numerous clubs.

What Has Gone Wrong for Soyuncu?

In the early stages of his Leicester career, Soyuncu was praised for excellent leadership qualities and top defending ability. He featured in 34 of Leicester’s 38 Premier League games in the 2019-20 campaign and played a huge role in City’s FA Cup win in the 2020-21 season.

Soyuncu has featured in the cup competitions for Leicester, playing in the penalty shootout win over Stockport County in the EFL Cup in August, and featuring in the 1-0 FA Cup victory at Gillingham in January.

His first Premier League appearance was against Manchester City in October, and he was not seen again in a Leicester Premier League squad until playing seven minutes of City’s 4-2 success at Aston Villa in early February.

Will the Turkey International Get Another Opportunity?

Out-of-favour Soyuncu will be desperate to fight his way back into Rodgers’ plans this season. His contract is up at the end of the campaign, and the Turkey international has been heavily linked with a move away this summer. Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on his services.

With Leicester in a relegation battle, Rodgers is likely to need his entire squad for the remaining months, and Soyuncu could still have a role to play. Despite hardly featuring for his club side, the 26-year-old remains a big part of Turkey’s plans as they look to qualify for the 2024 Euros, and the defender is still more than capable of performing at the very top level.

The next few months are huge for Leicester and Soyuncu, and the Turkish ace is hoping to bulldoze his way back into contention at City before bidding farewell to the King Power Stadium faithful. A strong end to the season could see him have a list of suitors in the summer.