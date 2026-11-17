Can Uzun enters his third Bundesliga campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2026/27 as one of European football’s highest-rated young attacking midfielders—combining lethal penalty-box instincts with versatile creative play for both club and country.
Since completing an €11 million transfer from 1. FC Nürnberg in July 2024, the Regensburg-born Türkiye international has steadily progressed from a rotational prospect into a central pillar of Frankfurt’s attacking setup—attracting sustained scouting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs ahead of the January 2027 transfer window.
Alongside Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Juventus’s Kenan Yıldız, Uzun headlines the new generation of European-born talent powering Türkiye’s senior national team and Türkiye’s contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.
This evergreen hub tracks Uzun’s complete 2026/27 club and international statistics, contract details, market valuation,and upcoming fixtures.
Player Profile & Contract Overview
2026/27 Season Statistics (Club & Country)
(Stats verified as of 17 November 2026)
Eintracht Frankfurt (2026/27)
Having established himself as a regular starter at Deutsche Bank Park during his second season in Hesse, Uzun has continued to deliver high-efficiency final-third production across domestic competition in the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign.
Türkiye National Team (2026/27)
On the international stage, Uzun remains a regular fixture in Türkiye’s senior squad, providing flexible tactical coverage across the front three and attacking midfield lines during the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign.
Career Record by Club & International Level
Having burst onto the scene in the 2. Bundesliga with 16 league goals in 30 appearances for 1. FC Nürnberg during the 2023/24 campaign—the highest single-season tally by an under-19 player in the division’s history—Uzun has surpassed 115 senior club appearances alongside 11 senior caps for Türkiye.
Contract Status & Transfer Outlook
Uzun’s contract at Eintracht Frankfurt runs until 30 June 2029, putting the Bundesliga club in a commanding negotiating position ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.
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Transfer Valuation: Following his breakout 2025/26 Bundesliga season and strong start to 2026/27, Uzun’s estimated market value has surged to €35 million—more than triple the €11 million initial fee Frankfurt paid Nürnberg in 2024.
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No Mid-Season Exit Expected: Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting leadership views Uzun as a cornerstone of their long-term project and has no intention of sanctioning a sale during the January 2027 transfer window.
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Summer 2027 Suitors: Consistent monitoring from Premier League clubs—including Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa—alongside Serie A contenders means Frankfurt could face formal bids in excess of €45–50 million if Uzun maintains his scoring pace through the second half of the Bundesliga campaign.
Key Upcoming Fixtures (November – December 2026)
Related Guides on Turkish-Football.com
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Turkish Players in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues: 2026/27 Squad Guide
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Türkiye National Team 2026/27: Complete Squad, Fixtures, Results & UEFA Nations League Guide
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Arda Güler 2026/27: Real Madrid Stats, Salary, Contract & Türkiye Guide
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Kenan Yıldız 2026/27: Juventus Stats, Contract & Injury Update
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Turkish Players in the Premier League: Complete 2026/27 Squad, Stats & Transfer Guide