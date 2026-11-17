Can Uzun enters his third Bundesliga campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2026/27 as one of European football’s highest-rated young attacking midfielders—combining lethal penalty-box instincts with versatile creative play for both club and country.

Since completing an €11 million transfer from 1. FC Nürnberg in July 2024, the Regensburg-born Türkiye international has steadily progressed from a rotational prospect into a central pillar of Frankfurt’s attacking setup—attracting sustained scouting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs ahead of the January 2027 transfer window.

Alongside Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Juventus’s Kenan Yıldız, Uzun headlines the new generation of European-born talent powering Türkiye’s senior national team and Türkiye’s contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

This evergreen hub tracks Uzun’s complete 2026/27 club and international statistics, contract details, market valuation,and upcoming fixtures.

Player Profile & Contract Overview

Category Details Full Name Can Yılmaz Uzun Date of Birth / Age 11 November 2005 (Age 21) Place of Birth Regensburg, Germany Nationality Türkiye Height 1.86 m (6 ft 1 in) Primary Positions Attacking Midfielder (No. 10), Second Striker, Centre-Forward Current Club Eintracht Frankfurt (Shirt No. 20) Joined Frankfurt 2 July 2024 (from 1. FC Nürnberg for €11.00m + add-ons) Contract Expiry 30 June 2029 (Five-year contract) Estimated Market Value €35.00 million (as of October 2026)

2026/27 Season Statistics (Club & Country)

(Stats verified as of 17 November 2026)

Eintracht Frankfurt (2026/27)

Having established himself as a regular starter at Deutsche Bank Park during his second season in Hesse, Uzun has continued to deliver high-efficiency final-third production across domestic competition in the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign.

Competition Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists Bundesliga 10 8 694 4 2 DFB-Pokal 2 2 162 1 1 Club Total (2026/27) 12 10 856 5 3

Türkiye National Team (2026/27)

On the international stage, Uzun remains a regular fixture in Türkiye’s senior squad, providing flexible tactical coverage across the front three and attacking midfield lines during the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Competition Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2026/27 UEFA Nations League 4 1 138 0 0 Combined 2026/27 Total 16 11 994 5 3

Career Record by Club & International Level

Having burst onto the scene in the 2. Bundesliga with 16 league goals in 30 appearances for 1. FC Nürnberg during the 2023/24 campaign—the highest single-season tally by an under-19 player in the division’s history—Uzun has surpassed 115 senior club appearances alongside 11 senior caps for Türkiye.

Team Years Appearances Goals Assists 1. FC Nürnberg 2023–2024 35 19 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024–Present 82 19 12 Türkiye Senior National Team 2024–Present 11 0 1

Contract Status & Transfer Outlook

Uzun’s contract at Eintracht Frankfurt runs until 30 June 2029, putting the Bundesliga club in a commanding negotiating position ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

Transfer Valuation: Following his breakout 2025/26 Bundesliga season and strong start to 2026/27, Uzun’s estimated market value has surged to €35 million —more than triple the €11 million initial fee Frankfurt paid Nürnberg in 2024.

No Mid-Season Exit Expected: Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting leadership views Uzun as a cornerstone of their long-term project and has no intention of sanctioning a sale during the January 2027 transfer window.

Summer 2027 Suitors: Consistent monitoring from Premier League clubs—including Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa—alongside Serie A contenders means Frankfurt could face formal bids in excess of €45–50 million if Uzun maintains his scoring pace through the second half of the Bundesliga campaign.

Key Upcoming Fixtures (November – December 2026)

Date Competition Fixture Kickoff (GMT) Sat, 21 Nov 2026 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg 14:30 Sat, 28 Nov 2026 Bundesliga 1. FC Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Wed, 2 Dec 2026 DFB-Pokal (Round of 16) Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig 19:45 Sat, 5 Dec 2026 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg 14:30 Sat, 12 Dec 2026 Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 Sat, 19 Dec 2026 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30

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