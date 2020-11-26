Cengiz Under travels with Leicester City squad to Portugal for Europa League clash

Cengiz Under traveled with the Leicester City squad to Portugal ahead of the Europa League clash against Braga on Thursday.

The Foxes shared a photograph of Under boarding the airplane ahead of the trip to Portugal on the official club website.

Leicester initially landed in Porto before taking a coach ride to Braga.

Brendan Rodgers heavily rotated his side the last time these two sides met.

Under started last time against Braga and is match fit so could see himself getting the nod again.

The Turkey international provided an assist in the 4-0 victory over the Portuguese outfit on Match Day 3.

The victory was the Foxes third in three games in Group G.

Another win would book a place in the next round of the Europa League.

Under has three assists in seven appearances for Leicester in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old came off the bench on the weekend in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in the league.

Leicester City’s other Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu will miss the game due to injury.

Probable Leicester City lineup:

Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans; Albrighton, Christian Fuchs; Dennis Praet, Choudhury; Under, Barnes; Iheanacho.