Cengiz Under undergoes Leicester City medical, set to be reunited with Caglar Soyuncu

Cengiz Under has undergone his Leicester City medical in Rome ahead of completing his move to the Premier League club.

Under was filmed in Rome ahead of his medical and was accompanied by his agent Mirsad Turkcan.

SON DAKİKA! Cengiz Ünder, Leicester City için sağlık kontrolüne gidiyor. pic.twitter.com/qFhKDGtd6w — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) September 18, 2020

There is no confirmation over the terms of the team but reports from Italy claim the Foxes will pay €3m (£2.7m) to bring in Under this summer, and then €24m (£21.9m) next year to make the transfer permanent.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had the following to say about Under: “He’s a very good player. There’s been negotiations so we’re hopeful.

“We need a different type of attacking player. Having watched him, he’s clearly a talented player.

“We have pace and power at the top end, but we also need some more football in there.

“We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it’s tight. That’s the profile we’re looking at.”

Under will join former Altinordu teammate Caglar Soyuncu once the transfer goes ahead.

The two were roommates at the Turkish second-tier club, rising through the youth ranks before Soyuncu left for Freiburg while Under moved to Basaksehir before his transfer to Roma.

The two remain close friends, regularly go on holiday together and have been teammates in the Turkish national team.

Under will be the third Turkish international player in the Premier League along with Soyuncu and Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

And the fifth player of Turkish origin when you include Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.