Chaos and Controversy in Istanbul Derby: 10-Man Galatasaray Holds Besiktas to 1-1 Draw

The iconic Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Beşiktaş delivered its customary blend of drama and flashpoints, culminating in a tense 1-1 draw at Rams Park. The match featured early goals, a crucial red card, and a costly error by a Nigerian international that preserved Galatasaray’s unbeaten record in the Trendyol Super Lig.

The visitors struck first in the 12th minute when striker Tammy Abraham capitalized on a sluggish start by Galatasaray to give Beşiktaş the lead.

However, the dynamics of the derby shifted dramatically just after the half-hour mark when Galatasaray center-back Davinson Sánchez was shown a red card for a reckless challenge, forcing the home side to play with ten men for the remainder of the contest.

Ndidi’s Lapse Gifts Galatasaray Equalizer

Despite playing a man down, Galatasaray leveled the score in the 55th minute, largely thanks to a significant lapse by Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi, who had otherwise put in a composed shift, was caught dwelling on the ball deep in his own half. Galatasaray’s Lucas Torreira swiftly dispossessed him and immediately played through Ilkay Gündoğan. The former Manchester City star made no mistake, drilling his finish past Beşiktaş keeper Mert Günok to make it 1-1.

While the error cost Beşiktaş two points, it was an isolated mistake in what was generally a tidy display from Ndidi. The midfielder was also noted for his calming influence, having earlier stepped in to defuse a tense moment when his fellow Nigerian international, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, clashed with Beşiktaş’s Emirhan Topçu following a strong tackle. Both Osimhen and Topçu received bookings for the exchange.

Osimhen Contained in Quiet Outing

On the attacking end, Osimhen, fresh off his Champions League heroics against Liverpool, struggled to impact the game. Beşiktaş played a disciplined, deep defensive line to protect their lead and later contain the 10-man opposition, which severely limited the Nigerian striker’s service. Cutting an isolated figure for most of the match, Osimhen was eventually replaced by Mauro Icardi with four minutes left.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk praised his team’s resilience after the whistle. “I’m proud of my players’ fight,” he said. “They fought all game, ten men against eleven… The fight they put up was crucial.”

The draw ends Galatasaray’s perfect start to the Super Lig season but keeps them atop the table with 22 points from eight games. Beşiktaş, now fifth with 13 points, will take confidence from their defensive effort against their fierce city rivals.

Both Ndidi and Osimhen will now put their rivalry aside as they switch focus to international duty, joining the Super Eagles camp in Polokwane for Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.