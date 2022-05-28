Chelsea and Tottenham ‘monitoring’ Premier League defender

Chelsea and Tottenham are among sides monitoring Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, the London-based sides are keeping an eye on the Soyuncu situation.

Leicester City could be forced to make sacrifices this summer to fund summer transfers to rebuild the team.

Soyuncu is reported to be among the players the Foxes may sell to make way for Brendan Rodgers transfer plans.

The Turkey international has also been targetted by Atletico Madrid.

Soyuncu also changed his agent, joining the Wasserman sports agency ahead of what the report describes as being a ‘pivotal’ summer for the defender.

The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Leicester could end up losing Soyuncu on a free transfer if they do not cash in or agree to a contract extension.

Soyuncu has been a key player for Leicester City under the management of Rodgers and made 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

In total, he has made 123 appearances in all competitions for Leicester since joining from Freiburg in 2018.

The centre-back has 45 international caps for Turkey.