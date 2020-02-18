Chelsea eye ‘new Mesut Ozil’ who could cost as little as £3m but face Serie A competition

Chelsea are monitoring Rapid Vienna rising star Melih Ibrahimoglu according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, the Blues are interested in the 19-year-old midfielder who has been dubbed the ‘new Mesut Ozil’ for his playing style, creativity and technical ability.

Additionally, like Ozil, Ibrahimoglu is an ethnic Turk born outside of Turkey.

But that is where the similarities end.

It is premature to label him the new Ozil considering he only has made two appearances for the senior Rapid side so far this season playing a total of 19 minutes.

The youngster still has a long way to go before he lives up to his nickname but he does look a promising talent.

Ibrahimoglu’s contract expires in June 2021 and he could be available for as little as £3m [€3.5m].

The young midfielder was born in Austria and has represented his country of birth at Under-20 level but he is eligible to represent Turkey at senior international level.

Chelsea could face competition from Sampdoria and Roma for Ibrahimoglu. Both Serie A sides are also reported to be interested.

The report underlines Roma’s interest in particular as they have focused on bringing in young players since the arrival of Gianluca Petrachi.