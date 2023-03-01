Chelsea & Inter linked with Turkish defender for ‘serious transfer fee’

Chelsea and Inter are both interested in Atalanta defender Merih Demiral according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Demiral is likely to join Chelsea or Inter for a ‘serious transfer fee’.

The report does not go into details over numbers but claims a move is likely and that Atalanta are already making preparations.

The Serie A outfit are tageting Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson as a summer replacement.

The Lions want €20m for the Denmark international and Atalanta have already established contact over a potential move.

Demiral joined Atalanta from Juventus on a €21m transfer move in July 2022 and still has another three years remaining on his contract.

The 1.90m tall defender has made 19 league appearances this season and is a first choice centre-back when injury free.

The 24-year-old has 35 international caps for the Turkish national team and has two goals.

Demiral already has a wealth of experience playing in major European leagues including Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Sassuolo.

Atalanta are currently sixth in the Serie A just four points off a top four spot which would secure Champions League football.