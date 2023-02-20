Chelsea prepared to let go of Fenerbahce target, Turkish transfer window remains open

Chelsea are prepared to let go of six players this summer including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reported that the Blues are going to have a summer clear out and six players in particular are likely to leave; Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher, Gabriel Slonina and David Datro Fofana.

Aubameyang is the name that interests Fenerbahce. The Super Lig outfit were linked with the Gabon international yet again today in the Fanatik.

The latest reports claim that Fenerbahce remain in talks with Chelsea over Aubameyang’s wages.

The 33-year-old still has another 18 months under contract and Fenerbahce plan to take the striker on until the end of the season.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are willing to take on Aubameyang with immediate effect.

Despite the Premier League and most European leagues transfer window having closed the Turkish league has extended its transfer period to 5 March following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

Fenerbahce want to use the additional time given in the transfer market to strengthen the side as the title race enters the final stages of the season.

The Yellow Canaries are currently second in the league six points behind Galatasaray but are also competing in the Europa League having booked a place in the Last 16 of the competition.