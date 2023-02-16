Chelsea striker gives Turkish giants green light for transfer

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly given Fenerbahce the green light for talks regarding a transfer according to Sabah.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries want to sign the Gabon international until the end of the season.

The report claims that Chelsea want a €5m fee from Fenerbahce for half a season.

The Istanbul giants want Aubameyang but are in talks with Chelsea over negotiating a lower fee.

Chelsea went on a signing spree in January signing several forwards which moved Aubameyang down the pecking order.

The 33-year-old has not started the last two league games for the Blues. In fact, he has not been included in the match day squad for the last three games in all competitions.

The London based outfit do not appear to have plans for Aubameyang but are in no rush to sell him on the cheap as he is under contract until summer 2024.

The Turkish league was suspended following the devastating earthquake which struck the country.

A return date has yet to be set.

Fenerbahce want to strengthen their attack to give themselves a better chance in the title race.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are currently second in the league table, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.