Chelsea urged to sign Leicester City star defender by Jimmy Flloyd Hasselbaink

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged his former club to sign Leicester City star defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leeds v Arsenal, Hasselbaink feels that Soyuncu should be among the Chelsea’s priority targets this winter.

READ: Leicester City star Cengiz Under ruled out of Turkey UEFA Nations League clash against Hungary

The ex-Blues man believes Kalidou Koulibaly would be too expensive in January and that Soyuncu and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar would be good options.

“A lot of people are talking about Kalidou Koulibaly but he’s 29 years old and would be very expensive,” Hasselbaink said.

“I actually quite like the Leicester defender, Caglar Soyuncu. I think he’d be very good at Chelsea.

“Also the defender at Inter Milan, Milan Skriniar – everybody is talking about him, another very good player.

“So there are players out there, but it’s such a difficult position to fill at the moment.”

Soyuncu still has another three years left on his Leicester contract and considering how well they have been doing in the Premier League it would be a surprise for the Turkey international to be available on the cheap.

The 23-year-old has been out injured for the past few weeks but is expected to return to regain his place in the team when he recovers.

Soyuncu has been a first-choice center-back option after breaking into the team last summer following Harry Maguire being sold to Manchester United.

The former Altinordu defender has made 54 appearances for Leicester since joining from Freiburg in 2018.