Crystal Palace’s Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate Might Transfer to Trabzonspor Next Year

Cheikhou Kouyaté is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder or Centre-back for Premier League club Crystal Palace and captains the Senegal national team. Trabzonspor, a Turkish football team, is willing to come next year. According to news from the same source, Trabzonspor tabled an offer for the center-back player. They made a bid of £2M for the Eagle’s player.

In July this year, the Black Sea Storm approached Crystal Palace with the deal. Its President Ahmet Agaoglu decided to hold a formal two-hour meeting to plan the future for Kouyate with his representatives. A new family was asking for his presence.

Around the same month, Kouyate declined a mouthwatering offer from Qatar because he said he wanted to play in the European League. It seemed he anticipates playing in the stadiums of Medical Parks and the likes.

To leave the Eagles, the midfielder demanded a sum of £2M from Trabzonspor, but they had thought of negotiating to come to a lower amount than the one proposed. A transfer will have to happen if they reach a final agreement after the talks.

In addition, the midfielder says he has representatives from Turkey but has not had a chance to play in Turkey before.

Trabzonspor’s manager, Abdullah Avci, prioritizes the defensive midfielder in his transfer list and is looking forward to joining the Super Lig giant’s team.

He sees a lot of potential and ability in the player, and it looks like his enthusiasm is over the roof regarding the kind of relationship he and his team can have with the Belgium midfielder.

With Trabzonspor’s excellent Super Lig performance, a sound defense system incorporated in the team with skills from Kouyate will see that they continue with their victories throughout the Super Lig and emerge as the Lig’s winners.

Last season, Kouyate scored a goal in 37 appearances in all Crystal Palace’s competitions.

It also appears that Kouyate’s contract in Palace has a lifespan of about nine months, and to Trabzonspor, that’s good news even though they would prefer having him join the team sooner.

Concerning the offer tabled by the Black Sea Storms to allow the transfer of the 31-year-old defensive player, Crystal Palace is asking their valuation to be met, which should happen this summer.

Therefore, they ask for an amount ranging from £3-4M, knowing that Kouyate’s contract has less than one year to elapse.

This development has opened a window of opportunity to Saudi Arabia, and now there’s a competition between them and Trabzonspor. Saudi might be willing to pay the amount asked for from the player through the Belgium football star says he wants to stay in a league playing competitive football.

According to Emre Sarigul, talks were held in Istanbul in August with Kouyate’s representatives. If the meeting bored fruits, then negotiations were to be held in London to decide the fate of Kouyate with the Eagles. It would aim at finding common ground when an agreement can be reached.

Moreover, the center-back player said he has interests from Galatasaray and Besiktas, and his preference is playing in Istanbul. That meant he wouldn’t go anywhere no matter how lucrative a contract looked or sounded if approached with one.

In August, Trabzonspor made inquiries about the bidding, and it was expected to enter the race as soon as possible to get the deal done. Negotiations began so one team could lose an important player as one gave him new teammates.

Additionally, being on top of the table with an impressive record of 12 won matches, three draws, and not losing any game. December 4th is enough to drive the team manager if he is ambitious enough to take the Super Lig winner title home.

Therefore, the level of interest depicted by Trabzonspor in the midfielder is commendable; the only problem is, the club is undergoing a financial crisis right now since the coronavirus struck. This has led them into debts, and it puts them in a tight spot because they want who they can’t afford at the moment.

Again, this is a problem because they risk losing the player to the highest bidder if, by any chance, he changes his mind about playing in the European League and follows whoever pays for his worth

However, to Trabzonspor, the only hope for the Turkish Football team is their knowledge about Crystal Palace not having offered Kouyate a new contract yet. With this information, they pray that they enter direct talks in January next year to sign him as a free agent.

In any case, this happens, the Black Sea Storm will have a reason to smile because of having Kouyate and putting him in a team of Bakasetas and Y. Malli in the attacking midfield. Then having Djaniny and F. Koita playing center-forward as Siopis and Ozdemir play defensive midfield is a game win whenever they have a match.

For that reason, most individuals are looking forward to seeing how the transfer issue unfolds for the innovative Trabzonspor team and wish them all the best so we can continue seeing some competition and good numbers in the Turkish Super Lig table.

They currently hold the number one title with 39 points, a difference of 20 good points to the team at the bottom of the table.

If they keep a record of wins, then even their closest follower, Konyaspor, won’t find it easy getting to them as they also have a difference of 13 points.

We also look forward to seeing how the away match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor will end on December 11th, 2021. We hope these two teams will give us a game like no other as we enjoy the entertainment as football fanatics in the game. We’d like to wish both teams victory.