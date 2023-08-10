Defender Could Terminate Man United Contract to Join Besiktas on 3-Year Deal

Beşiktaş have reached a three-year agreement with Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, according to Turkish football journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The report claims Bailly will hold a contract termination meeting with Manchester United tomorrow.

If United agree to mutually terminate his deal he will join Besiktas who he has already agreed personal terms with.

🚨 Beşiktaş, Eric Bailly ile 3 yıllık anlaşmaya vardı. • Eric Bailly yarın Manchester United ile sözleşme fesih görüşmesi yapacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 9, 2023

Bailly, who was transferred from Villarreal to Manchester United in 2016 for €38 million, has not been a regular at Old Trafford in recent seasons.

He has made just 113 appearances for the club in total, with injuries playing a major role in his limited opportunities.

The Ivory Coast international spent the last two seasons on loan at French club Marseille, where he made 22 appearances in Ligue 1.

Bailly’s departure is the latest in a series of changes at Manchester United this summer.

The 29-year-old has 12 months left on his contract and if he does leave it would free up some of the wage budget – he is unlikely to feature much if he does stay as he does not appear to be part of manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

It remains to be seen how Bailly will fare at Beşiktaş. He has the potential to be a top defender, but he needs to stay fit and consistent if he is to reach his full potential.

A move to Turkey could be the perfect opportunity for him to do that.