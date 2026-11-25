Substitute Deniz Gül scored a 77th-minute header as Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 at RAMS Park on Tuesday night,securing a third consecutive UEFA Champions League victory.

Despite missing key attacking options including Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leão, Okan Buruk’s side produced a disciplined home display to claim a fourth straight victory against English opposition in Istanbul.

The opening period was tightly contested, with both teams compact out of possession and neither side registering a shot on target before the interval.

Buruk turned to his bench after the hour mark in search of a breakthrough, introducing Türkiye international striker Deniz Gül for Eren Elmalı in the 62nd minute before sending on Gabriel Sara and Lesley Ugochukwu in the 74th.

The changes paid off three minutes later. Sara swung in a corner from the right, Wilfried Singo nodded the ball across the six-yard box, and after a deflection off Villa forward Nicolas Jackson, Gül reacted quickest to head home from close range.

Gül required treatment after taking a boot to the face from Jackson in the process of scoring, though a brief VAR check cleared the challenge of any foul play.

Aston Villa pressed for a late equaliser but failed to test goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, finishing the match without a shot on target as Unai Emery’s side extended their winless run across all competitions to six games.

The result moves Galatasaray onto nine points from five Champions League league-phase fixtures, level with Aston Villa. Buruk’s squad now turn their attention back to the Süper Lig ahead of a derby against Beşiktaş, before visiting AEK Athens on December 8, while Villa host Paris Saint-Germain the same evening.