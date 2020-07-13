Denizlispor vs Trabzonspor: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Trabzonspor take on Denizlispor at the Ataturk Stadium on Monday in the Super Lig.

The Black Sea Storm must win and hope Basaksehir lose but that would not even be enough.

Trabzonspor would have to win again and the Istanbul minnows would have to drop points again to go first.

With just three games remaining you can see why Trabzonspor are unlikely to lift the league table.

But stranger things have happened in football.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the match depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Denizlispor vs Trabzonspor Preview

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Saying that Trabzonspor have not been in the best of form, winning just one of their last four games – drawing the other three.

But Denizlispor have been worse, losing four of their last five games.

The home side appear to have gone on an early holiday but they can’t afford to be complacent anymore as they are just one point above the drop zone.

Trabzonspor have to go for broke and I do not see Denizlispor holding out against a rampant Alexander Sorloth who has 29 goals and 10 assists this season. Not with the state of their defence.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Denizlispor vs Trabzonspor Probable Lineups

Denizlispor: Hüseyin, Zeki, Oğuz, Mustafa, Bergdich, Murawski, Özgür, Recep, Aissati, Sacko, Rodallega

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan, Pereira, Hosseini, Da Costa, Novak, Sosa, Abdulkadir Parmak, Abdülkadir Ömür, Ekuban, Nwakaeme, Sörloth