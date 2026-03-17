Double Blow for Galatasaray Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Galatasaray arrive at Anfield for Wednesday’s Champions League decider with a slender 1-0 aggregate lead but facing a double blow to their personnel and support.

The Turkish champions will be forced to defend their advantage without defensive lynchpin Davinson Sánchez and without a single away supporter in the stands.

The absence of Sánchez is the most significant tactical hurdle for manager Okan Buruk. The former Tottenham Hotspur center-back, who has been a pillar of the Istanbul side’s defense, is suspended after collecting his third yellow card of the tournament during the first leg.

His absence leaves a gap in a backline tasked with stopping a Liverpool side desperate to overturn the deficit.

The 61,000-Fan Disadvantage

In addition to the loss on the pitch, Galatasaray will miss their “12th man.” Following a UEFA-imposed ban due to disturbances during their play-off fixture against Juventus, the club is prohibited from selling tickets to away fans.

This gives Arne Slot’s Liverpool a rare advantage: the entire 61,000-seat allocation at Anfield will be filled with home supporters. Without the vocal presence of the Istanbul faithful, the visitors must maintain their composure in what is expected to be a partisan “cauldron of red.”

The €5 Million Motivation

Despite the missing pieces, the financial stakes for the Turkish side are at an all-time high. The club leadership has promised a €5 million bonus to the dressing room should they reach the quarter-finals—a stage they haven’t graced since the 2012-13 season.

Galatasaray has already proven they can best the Reds, having secured two 1-0 victories over Liverpool this season. Head coach Okan Buruk remains defiant despite the squad limitations.

“We have an advantage in the title race, but tomorrow our target is the Champions League,” Buruk told his players after their recent domestic win. “We beat Liverpool twice in Istanbul; I have total faith we can do it there, too.”

The Path to the Quarter-Finals

A spot in the final eight carries a €12.5 million windfall from UEFA, making the match as much a financial priority as a sporting one. While Liverpool deals with their own injury crisis—including the absence of Alexander Isak and Wataru Endo—the lack of Sánchez’s pace and experience at the back could be the opening the Merseysiders need to keep their European season alive.