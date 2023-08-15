English Midfielder Completes Besiktas Move After Leaving Liverpool, Financial Details Revealed

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Super Lig giants club Besiktas after being released by Liverpool.

The 30-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Black-Whites, where he will be hoping to revive his career after a number of injury problems.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017 for £35m, but he was unable to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield.

He made 146 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals, but he was hampered by two serious knee injuries.

The former England international last played for his country in 2019, and he will be hoping to regain his fitness and form at Besiktas.

The Istanbul club have won 16 Turkish Super Lig titles, and they finished third last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be paid 2.5m euros per season at Besiktas, he will receive a 1.5m euros sign on fee and he will be able to earn up to 10,000 euros a match depending on his playing time.

Besiktas disclosed the full financial details in a statement: “A three-year contract has been signed with the Player on the transfer of Professional Footballer Alexander Mark David Oxlade-Chamberlain until the end of the 2025-2026 season, effective from August 12, 2023. The player will be given a net signing fee of EUR 1,500,000 and a net guarantee fee of EUR 2,500,000 per football season. In addition, a maximum net fee of 10,000 Euros per game will be paid per game according to the time it takes part in the competitions.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain was officially unveiled as a Besiktas player after undergoing a medical.

The move to Besiktas is a good opportunity for Oxlade-Chamberlain to get his career back on track.

He is a talented player who has shown flashes of his brilliance at Liverpool, but he needs to stay fit if he is to reach his full potential.

Besiktas won their first game of the season beating Fatih Karagumruk 1-0 away.