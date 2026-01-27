Etihad Showdown: Galatasaray Seek Historic Result Against Injury-Hit Manchester City

In a clash that could define their European ambitions, Galatasaray arrive at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (23:00 TSI) to face Manchester City in the final league phase fixture of the UEFA Champions League.

The stakes are high for both sides. The Turkish champions currently sit 17th with 10 points, needing a result to solidify their place in the top 24 for the knockout play-offs. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side occupies 11th place with 13 points, desperate for a win to break into the top eight and avoid an extra round of fixtures.

Gündoğan and Sane Return to Familiar Ground

The match features a sentimental homecoming for two Galatasaray stars. İlkay Gündoğan, a club legend who captained Manchester City to their 2023 Champions League triumph and scored 65 goals across 358 appearances for the Citizens, returns to Manchester just months after moving to Istanbul. Similarly, Leroy Sané, who tallied 39 goals for City between 2016 and 2020, is expected to play a pivotal role against his former employers.

Injury Crisis and Suspensions for City

Manchester City enter the contest significantly depleted. Rodri is suspended following a red card against Bodo/Glimt, and Guardiola is facing a defensive crisis with John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined by injury. Midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez, along with Savinho and Oscar Bobb, are also unavailable. Furthermore, new arrivals Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are ineligible for this stage of the competition.

For Galatasaray, the primary concern is Yunus Akgün, who missed the final training session due to a flu infection; a late decision will be made by the medical staff. Wilfried Singo, however, has returned to team training and could be available for selection.

Statistical Outlook

The Osimhen Factor: Victor Osimhen has been clinical this term, scoring six of Galatasaray’s nine Champions League goals, placing him third in the tournament’s scoring charts.

The History Books: This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between these two clubs. While City have only faced Turkish opposition twice (against Fenerbahçe in 1968), Galatasaray have played 25 matches against English sides, securing six wins and nine draws.

Okan Buruk’s Record: The Galatasaray manager has a balanced European record, with 13 wins and 11 losses in 33 continental fixtures at the helm.

Referee Assignments

Spanish official Alejandro Hernandez will take charge of the match, assisted by Jose Naranjo and Diego Sanchez Rojo. Carlos del Cerro Grande will oversee VAR operations.

With City looking to protect their second-place standing in the Premier League and Galatasaray aiming to rise in the European table, the Etihad is set for a high-intensity battle between a depleted giant and a confident “Aslan” (Lion) led by an elite strikeforce.