‘Feels good’ – Man City star Ilkay Gundogan reacts to returning to training

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was among several players who responded to training for the first time following the coronavirus disruptions.

The midfielder of Turkish origin appeared happy with returning to training and posted an Instagram photo from his first session alongside the caption: ‘Feels good’.

The Premier League has yet to set a return date but teams have started returning to training.

Not every player has returned, the likes of Troy Deeney and N’Golo Kante are not training due to health concerns over Covid-19 as confirmed by the BBC.

Gundogan has made it clear throughout this period that he has been missing football.

He shared this earlier in May.

The Premier League league began testing players and staff for Covid-19 again on Friday after six tested positive on Tuesday.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March and although a return date has not been set a 12 June restart is being targetted.