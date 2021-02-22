Fenerbahce 0-1 Goztepe: Mesut Ozil starts in shock defeat

Fenerbahce suffered a shock defeat against Goztepe at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Halil Akbunar scored the winning for the visitors on nine minutes.

Mesut Ozil started for the home side but failed to provide an assist or score.

The playmaker has yet to assist or score since making his move from Arsenal in January.

The defeat came as a blow to the Yellow Canaries title hopes but they only fell three points behind Galatasaray and still have plenty of time to make up lost ground.

What is more concerning is that the Yellow-Navy Blues have lost two of their last three games. Tittle toppers Galatasaray meanwhile have won seven matches in a row and Besiktas are second despite having a game in hand.

Trabzonspor meanwhile have also won their last seven games and have closed the gap with Fenerbahce to just three points. They have the chance to match the Yellow Canaries on 51 points when the two rivals face each other next week.