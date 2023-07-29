Fenerbahce & Besiktas Shine in Europa Conference League Qualifiers

Fenerbahce and Besiktas both won their UEFA Conference League games while Adana Demirspor were held to a draw.

The Yellow Canaries thrashed Zimbru 5-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

The Turkish club took the lead in the 11th minute through Ferdi Kadioglu, who was assisted by Dusan Tadic. Three minutes later, Ryan Kent doubled the lead with a close-range shot, assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko scored the third goal in the 61st minute and Sebastian Szymanski scored two minutes later, both assisted by Mert Hakan Yandas. Dzeko then provided an assist for Szymanski’s goal, before Joshua King scored the final goal of the game in the 88th minute.

Fenerbahce will be confident of progressing to the next round of the competition, having put on a dominant performance against Zimbru.

Besiktas and Adana Demirspor both won their first leg matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Besiktas beat Tirana 3-1 at home, while Adana Demirspor drew with Cluj 1-1 away.

Onur Bulut scored the opener for Besiktas in the 21st minute, and Jackson Muleka doubled the lead in the 42nd minute. Kaina scored for Tirana in the 83rd minute, but Semih Kilicsoy scored a late winner for Besiktas in the 94th minute.

Jefte Betancor scored the only goal for Cluj in the first half, but Benjamin Stambouli equalized for Adana Demirspor in the 77th minute.

Besiktas will visit Tirana on August 3, while Adana Demirspor will host Cluj on the same day.