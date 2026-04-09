Fenerbahce Eye Tottenham Star Pape Matar Sarr in Historic €35m Transfer Deal

Fenerbahçe is reportedly gearing up for a landmark move in the upcoming summer transfer window, with plans to shatter their internal transfer record for a Premier League standout.

The Yellow Canaries have set their sights on 23-year-old Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Turkish giants are reportedly preparing a staggering €35 million bid to secure his services for the 2026/27 campaign, sources have told Turkish-Football.

A Historic Investment for the Yellow Canaries

If the deal is finalized at the rumored price, Sarr would become the most expensive signing in the history of Turkish football and Fenerbahçe. This move would eclipse the previous record set just months ago during the January 2026 transfer window, when the club paid €28 million to bring in French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio.

Spurs Midfield Shake-up Opens the Door

The pursuit of Sarr comes amid a major restructuring at Tottenham. Reports from the UK suggest that Spurs are looking to offload certain players to fund a significant squad overhaul under their current long-term project.

While Yves Bissouma has also been linked with a potential move away from North London, Fenerbahçe has identified Sarr as their priority target to establish midfield dominance.

Fenerbahçe’s management is determined to make a massive statement next season, aiming to outpace domestic rivals and elevate their status on the European stage. The acquisition of a young, high-potential talent like Sarr is viewed as the cornerstone of this ambitious strategy.