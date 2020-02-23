Fenerbahce – Galatasaray: Intercontinental Derby Confirmed Lineups

Galatasaray take on Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Intercontinental derby on Sunday.

Fenerbahce have dropped points over their last two games falling seven points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

History is, however, on the Yellow Canaries side as they have not lost to their bitter rivals this century.

Galatasaray head into the clash as the most in-form team in the league winning five successive games and they will go joint top with a victory today.

Radamel Falcao starts for the Lions today after making a full recovery from his hamstring problem.

Fenerbahce will be hoping Vedat Muriqi rediscovers his goal scoring form against the Yellow-Reds.

The Yellow-Navies will be without Emre Belozoglu, Garry Rodrigues and Sadik Ciftpinar due to injury. Meanwhile, Luiz Gustavo is out suspended.

Galatasaray are, however, missing Christian Luyindama and Mario Lemina through injury.

Fenerbahce – Galatasaray

Stadium: Ülker Stadyumu

Referee: Halil Umut Meler

Kick-Off: 16:00 GMT

Fenerbahce: Altay, Isla, Jailson, Serdar, Hasan Ali, Ozan, Tolgay, Dirar, Kruse, Tolga, Muriqi

Galatasaray: Muslera, Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Saracchi, Seri, Ömer, Feghouli, Belhanda, Onyekuru, Falcao