Fenerbahce Injury Update: Latest on Asensio, Skriniar, and İsmail Yüksek Ahead of Rizespor Clash

As Fenerbahçe prepares to host Çaykur Rizespor in the Süper Lig this Friday, manager Domenico Tedesco has received a mixed bag of news regarding the fitness of key first-team players.

The Yellow Canaries are looking to maintain their momentum in the title race, but several high-profile stars remain under medical observation.

Marco Asensio Set to Miss Out

Spanish superstar Marco Asensio remains a major doubt for the upcoming fixture. Having sustained an injury during the Beşiktaş derby and subsequently missing the Kayserispor match, Asensio spent Wednesday undergoing specialized treatment. Reports from Fanatik indicate that he is unlikely to be risked against Rizespor as the medical team focuses on his long-term recovery.

İsmail Yüksek Returns to Training

In a significant boost for Tedesco, Turkish international İsmail Yüksek has officially returned to full team training. The tireless midfielder is back in contention and will be available for selection on Friday should the technical staff decide he is match-fit. His return adds much-needed steel and energy to the Fenerbahçe engine room.

Milan Skriniar on Individual Program

Slovakian defensive stalwart Milan Skriniar, who was substituted at halftime during the Kayserispor game as a precaution, is currently following a tailored individual training program. While he has returned to field work, Skriniar is training away from the main group for the time being. The coaching staff will monitor his progress over the next 48 hours before deciding on his involvement in the matchday squad.

Tedesco’s Selection Headache

With a critical run of games approaching, Domenico Tedesco will have to balance the urge to field his strongest XI with the necessity of protecting his stars from further injury. The return of İsmail Yüksek provides a welcome tactical option, but the continued absence of Asensio’s creative spark will require other attacking players to step up at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.