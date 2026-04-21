Fenerbahce Make Move for Tottenham Midfielder

Fenerbahçe has officially reignited its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, the Turkish giants have reached out to the player’s representatives to gauge his interest in a move to the Süper Lig, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Canaries have stepped up their efforts to secure the 23-year-old as part of a major midfield overhaul. Sarr, who has become a fixture in the Spurs lineup since joining from Metz in 2022, is now facing an uncertain future in North London as Tottenham grapples with a turbulent season and the looming threat of relegation.

The “Relegation” Opportunity

Fenerbahçe is reportedly watching the Premier League standings closely. With Tottenham currently fighting to stay in England’s top flight, the Turkish side believes that a drop to the Championship would significantly lower the barriers to a deal.

Valuation and Competition

While Sarr is under contract until 2030 and currently holds a market valuation of approximately €32–€35 million, Fenerbahçe is hopeful that the current instability at Tottenham—coupled with the player’s potential desire for European football—could drive the price down.

However, the pursuit will not be easy. Local rivals Galatasaray are also reportedly monitoring the situation, potentially setting the stage for a high-stakes transfer derby between the Istanbul giants this summer.

A Long-Term Target

This is not the first time Fenerbahçe has looked at Sarr; the club explored a deal last summer but was unable to reach an agreement. This time, however, the “first contact” appears more structured, with manager Roberto De Zerbi’s potential squad restructuring at Tottenham possibly opening the door for Sarr’s exit.

With 28 appearances and a handful of goal contributions this season, Sarr is viewed by the Fenerbahçe board as a “high-upside” signing who could dominate the midfield for years to come. The club is expected to transition from exploratory talks to formal negotiations as the European season reaches its climax.