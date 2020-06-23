Fenerbahce plan to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil with crowd funding campaign, 1 million fans wanted

Fenerbahce believe they have devised a cunning way to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The Yellow Canaries have made no secret of their desire to sign Ozil.

The Turkish giants have flirted with the idea for years but have never been able to solve how to fund such an ambitious move.

The Istanbul giants are in a debt crisis and simply would not be able to pay Ozil anything near the £350,000 per-week he is currently on.

Fenerbahce director Kemal Danabas believes he has found the solution according to Fotospor.

He submitted a report to the Fenerbahce board to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise a portion of his transfer fee through a premium SMS service.

The project would see fans participate with a three euro text message.

Fenerbahce target one million fans sending the SMS message which would make the transfer financially viable.

Danabas thinks the Yellow-Navy Blues could receive as many as five million message which would raise €15m.

Fenerbahce launched a crowdfunding service over the summer as well to help with the debt situation.

The club received millions of euros in donations from the fans and was backed by high profile fans including television mogul Acun Ilicali who organised shows on his channel TV 8 to raise funds for the club.

Ozil has 12 months remaining on his contract but has yet to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

It is unlikely that he would receive the same wages were the Gunners to extend his contract considering he is now aged 31.