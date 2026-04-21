Fenerbahce Plots Move for Man City Midfielder Amid Global Interest

The race to sign Manchester City’s departing maestro Bernardo Silva has taken a surprising turn, with Fenerbahçe reportedly preparing a move to beat rivals Galatasaray to the Portuguese superstar’s signature according to Fanatik.

Silva, who has spent nine illustrious seasons at the Etihad Stadium, is set to leave the Premier League giants at the end of the current season. The news of his departure has triggered emotional responses from the City camp, including manager Pep Guardiola, who told reporters he would “cry” if he spoke too much about the midfielder’s importance to the team.

The “Bernardo Cannavaro” Factor

Silva’s legendary status was further cemented in a recent victory over Arsenal, where he was named Man of the Match. His defensive heroics in the dying minutes prompted teammate Erling Haaland to jokingly nickname him “Bernardo Cannavaro”—a nod to the legendary Italian defender.

Fenerbahçe Enters the Fray

While Galatasaray has long been linked with a move for the 31-year-old, Fenerbahçe is now making its own play.

According to reports from renowned journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the Yellow Canaries are looking to act quickly.

Silva is reportedly keen to finalize his next destination before the upcoming World Cup, and Fenerbahçe is currently preparing an official offer to capitalize on this timeline.

The Saudi Arabian Challenge

The Turkish giants face stiff competition, however. A massive, astronomical salary offer has reportedly landed on Silva’s table from a Saudi Arabian club. This development has put Fenerbahçe in a period of evaluation as they decide whether to match the financial power of the Gulf state to secure the world-class talent.

Season Stats

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Silva remains a key cog in City’s machine. This season, he has made 45 appearances, recording 3 goals and 5 assists while maintaining the work rate and technical brilliance that have made him a fan favorite in Manchester.

Whether Silva chooses the passion of the Istanbul derbies or the massive riches of the Middle East remains to be seen, but Fenerbahçe is determined to make its presence felt in the negotiations.