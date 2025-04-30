Fenerbahce Reportedly Eyeing Liverpool’s Chiesa for Summer Move

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has reportedly emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, according to Turkish media outlet A Spor.

The Italian international, who arrived at Anfield last summer during Arne Slot’s first transfer window, has struggled to cement a regular place in the Premier League champions’ attack.

Despite Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, Chiesa has found his opportunities limited, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez often preferred in the forward line.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The 27-year-old has made only a handful of appearances, including a brief substitute outing in Liverpool’s recent defeat to Fulham.

This lack of consistent game time has naturally led to speculation about his future, and Fenerbahce, managed by former Premier League boss Jose Mourinho, are reportedly keen to make Chiesa a high-profile signing this summer.

The Turkish report suggests that a bid in the region of £8.5 million could be enough to secure the Italian international’s services, despite him having a contract with the Merseyside club until 2028.

Fenerbahce have demonstrated their financial muscle in recent transfer windows, having brought in players like Youssef En-Nesyri, Caglar Soyuncu, and Diego Carlos for significant fees.

With Fenerbahce poised to miss out on the Turkish Super Lig title to rivals Galatasaray, they may be inclined to invest heavily in the summer transfer market to close the gap next season.

However, Chiesa’s situation at Liverpool could potentially improve next season. While Salah recently extended his contract, he is expected to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations in December, a period typically packed with Premier League fixtures.

Furthermore, there are ongoing questions surrounding Nunez’s future at Anfield, making him a valuable asset that Liverpool could consider moving on.

Although Jota and Diaz have experienced some dips in form recently, potentially opening a door for Chiesa, new attacking additions under Slot in the summer transfer window could further complicate his path to regular first-team football.